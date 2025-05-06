Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 4,305,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.01. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.