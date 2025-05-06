Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.
NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 4,305,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.01. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
