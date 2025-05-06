Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34. On average, analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TENX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,901. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

