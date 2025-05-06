SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $15.84. SI-BONE shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 305,591 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,775 shares of company stock worth $95,711. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 55.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 224,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $677.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

