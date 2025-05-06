Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,810,000 after buying an additional 761,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,901,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $422.38 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

