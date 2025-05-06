Maintel (LON:MAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maintel (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28.20 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maintel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%.

Maintel Stock Performance

MAI traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.06). 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.70. Maintel has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 286 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc (“Maintel”) is a leading provider of cloud, networking, and security managed communications services.

Its mission-critical solutions are designed to empower clients with a focus across three strategic pillars:

• Unified Communications and Collaboration: Making customers’ people more effective, efficient, and collaborative with UC&C technology.

