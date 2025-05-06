Lithium Stocks To Research – May 5th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, QuantumScape, Cabot, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, processing or refinement of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries. Because lithium powers electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid?scale energy storage, these equities are often seen as a proxy for the growth of clean?energy and electrification trends. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to expected surges in demand as the world shifts toward low?carbon technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,687,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $447.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.60. 1,110,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,672. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.53. 651,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,662. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $760.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $61.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,017. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Cabot (CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

NYSE CBT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.52. 195,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,869. Cabot has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.32.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

