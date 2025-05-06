ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $561.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. HSBC raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get ASM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASM International

ASM International Price Performance

ASMIY traded down $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.82. ASM International has a 12 month low of $372.61 and a 12 month high of $813.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $955.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.