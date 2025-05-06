Bridgefront Capital LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $168,790,000. Amundi grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 709,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.