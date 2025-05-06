Solar Stocks To Follow Now – May 3rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, Constellation Energy, Vistra, and Quanta Services are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers of solar farms, equipment suppliers, and installation service providers. By investing in solar stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth of clean energy as demand, government incentives, and technological advances drive long-term expansion of the solar market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,779,003. The firm has a market cap of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.47.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,592. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $399.21 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $14.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.48. 3,600,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,810. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion and a PE ratio of 71.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.27. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. 13,333,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,183. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.26. 3,315,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $352.00.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.24. 5,609,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,221. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $140.84. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,828. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

