Morgan Stanley Lowers Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $12.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 364,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.