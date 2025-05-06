Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology Price Performance
Shares of PYXS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 29,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
