Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of PYXS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 29,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Oncology stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYXS Free Report ) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Pyxis Oncology worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

View Our Latest Report on PYXS

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.