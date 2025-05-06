Intellinetics (INLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INLX traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 million, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Intellinetics

In related news, Director John C. Guttilla purchased 3,000 shares of Intellinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,860. This trade represents a 13.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

