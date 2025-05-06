Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron Stock Up 0.7 %

Longeveron stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,922. Longeveron has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.