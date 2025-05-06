Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 1,286,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,791. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $199.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

