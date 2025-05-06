SMC (SMCAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $200.60 billion for the quarter.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts expect SMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,695. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. SMC has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

