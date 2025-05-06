Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14, RTT News reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS.

Curis Stock Down 4.3 %

CRIS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 58,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

