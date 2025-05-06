Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Immuneering Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Immuneering stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 13,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

