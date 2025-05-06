Mural Oncology (MURA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Mural Oncology to post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter.
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mural Oncology to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mural Oncology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MURA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Mural Oncology has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Mural Oncology
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
