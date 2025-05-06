Mural Oncology (MURA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Mural Oncology to post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mural Oncology to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MURA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Mural Oncology has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mural Oncology from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

