Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.00. 1,009,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,934. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Realty Income stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

