Covenant Partners LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

IVE opened at $184.68 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

