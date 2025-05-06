Dynacor Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE:DNG opened at C$4.81 on Tuesday. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Misiano purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,900 shares of company stock worth $99,679. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

