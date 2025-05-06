Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,584,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,181 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $75,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

