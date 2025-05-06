JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $300.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $289.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.81.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $298.47. 280,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.09. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,207,000 after buying an additional 368,241 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

