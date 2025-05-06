The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,938,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $171,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.54.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $361.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

