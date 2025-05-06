Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $95.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.67. 115,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64. Westlake has a 52-week low of $77.23 and a 52-week high of $161.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Westlake by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

