Joseph Wm Foran Purchases 2,500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $99,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,162.08. This trade represents a 4.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matador Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, April 29th, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.86 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.55 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 157,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.74.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.