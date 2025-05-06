JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,074. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.