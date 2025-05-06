TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Benchmark

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 62,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.31. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TEGNA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,865,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,407,000 after acquiring an additional 219,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 93,894 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

