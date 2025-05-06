JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 246,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,115. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Albemarle by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Albemarle by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

