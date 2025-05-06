Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paymentus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paymentus

Paymentus Stock Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PAY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. 142,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 1.61. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 157,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paymentus by 63,516.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 675,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 120.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.