Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

PINS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 1,181,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,222. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,392. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pinterest by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after buying an additional 2,093,248 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

