Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Up 4.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $91.73. Approximately 159,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 734,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.53.

The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

