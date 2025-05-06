Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.0 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.190-2.290 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -147.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

