Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $158.74, but opened at $144.65. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $150.88, with a volume of 164,739 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,360. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.73.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,821,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

