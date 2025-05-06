Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $24.50. Energizer shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 232,634 shares.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.