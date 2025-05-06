Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $24.50. Energizer shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 232,634 shares.
The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Energizer Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
