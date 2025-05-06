Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $29.05. Sealed Air shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 273,306 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

