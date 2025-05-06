Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.24, but opened at $127.50. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $134.26, with a volume of 9,480 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,686.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,060.76. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock worth $2,439,074 in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 23.6% in the first quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 9.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 32,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 205,266.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

