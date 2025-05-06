Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Angi traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 152518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $547.39 million, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

