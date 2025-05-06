Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.75. Titan America shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 27,844 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 5.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Titan America from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Titan America from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Titan America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan America in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,625,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan America during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

