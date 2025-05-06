Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.75. Titan America shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 27,844 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Titan America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 5.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan America in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,625,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan America during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000.
Titan America Stock Up 4.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20.
About Titan America
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.
