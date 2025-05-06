Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Onsemi updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.