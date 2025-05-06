LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. LiqTech International has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 69.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.05%. On average, analysts expect LiqTech International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiqTech International Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 13,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,214. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 target price (up from $3.20) on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

