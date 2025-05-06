Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUNR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 765,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128,611. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

