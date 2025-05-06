Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Issues Earnings Results

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.23, Zacks reports. Telesat had a net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Telesat Stock Up 2.7 %

TSAT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,906. Telesat has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $224.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

