Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 4.1 %

KRC stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

