Absci (ABSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Absci to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Absci Stock Performance

Absci stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 242,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. Absci has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABSI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

