Actelis Networks (ASNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Actelis Networks had a negative return on equity of 752.62% and a negative net margin of 56.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect Actelis Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Actelis Networks Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Actelis Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,713. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Actelis Networks has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Actelis Networks Company Profile

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

