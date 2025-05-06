Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nuvation Bio to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.
Nuvation Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NUVB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 378,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,122. The stock has a market cap of $773.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David Hung bought 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,225,307.48. This trade represents a 0.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
