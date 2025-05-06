Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $118,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

