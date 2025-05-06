Chapman Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.