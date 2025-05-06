Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lowered by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $45,581,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

